League Cup final: Jim Ervin dismisses Ballymena favourites talk

Ballymena United skipper Jim Ervin has dismissed talk that his side are favourites for today’s BetMcLean League Cup Final.

The bookmakers have made United slight favourites for the clash but in their two meetings so far this season the honours are shared.

Ballymena United captain Jim Ervin

United are just above the Swifts in the league standings and Ervin says Dungannon are a very good side.

“It will not be easy. You go in to any final and it is not easy to win it. In last year’s final we were nailed on to win it and we know it is not just a case of turning up.

“It was a tough game against Carrick and we had to go right to the death when Conor McCloskey got our second goal.

“Carrick put us under lots of pressure at the end of the game but we held on and I hope that experience will hold us in good stead.

“We know what Dungannon are like. They are a fantastic footballing side.

“It is a big pitch at Windsor so they will look to get the ball down and pass it about.

“We will have to be on our mettle on the day because they have loads of good players who can hurt you.”

And Ervin says it would be great for the Showgrounds side if they lifted the trophy.

“We saw the excitement last season when we lifted the trophy.

“The scenes we had and not just for that evening, it lasted for weeks and weeks.

“We went back to Ballymena that evening and we saw grown men in tears. It was fantastic and it is something we want to have more of.

“We have got ourselves to the final, so now we want to go that extra step and get our hands on the League Cup.

“Our target at the start of the season was to stay in the top six in the league, reach a few finals and we have done that and we are still in the Irish Cup.

“But we are just focused on Dungannon and the League Cup Final at the minute.”