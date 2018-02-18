LEAGUE CUP FOINAL: Dungannon Swifts make history after beating Ballymena United at Windsor

Dungannon Swifts lifted their first senior trophy on Saturday after beating Ballymena United 3-1 in the Final of the BetMcLean League Cup at Windsor Park.

Ryan Mayse rifled home two goals for the Swifts before Cormac Burke curled in a superb third and the Swifts held firm after captain Ryan Harper was sent-off on 82 minutes.

Kyle Owens got Ballymena’s only reply.

And Dungannon manager Rodney McAree was over the moon with the victory.

“The years of hard work that my mother and father put in at this club - this is a little bit of a reward.

“I’m so proud of the players, staff, committee and chairman - everyone who has helped us to get to this point.

“We have a tendency to get a great bunch of boys in and around us but this is as tight-knit a bunch as I have seen at Dungannon Swifts and they will enjoy this moment.”

And Mayse was delighted to have grabbed a Cup final double.

“I was pleased to get the two goals but the boys wee excellent today. This is great for everyone at the club.”

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey was disapoointed with his side’s display.

“Dungannon were quicker, better and passed the ball more incisively.

“I said before the game it would be whichever side turned up on the day and Dungannon were the better side.

“I’m delighted for Rodney (McAree) but bitterly disappointed for our supporters because we didn’t perform as well as we could.”