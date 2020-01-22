League lead but Matthew Tipton thinking long-term gains after Portadown contract extension

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton is keeping the champagne on ice at Shamrock Park - despite the weekend high drama that helped cement his side’s grip on the Bluefin Sport Championship title race.

With the sound of the supporters’ celebrations just starting to fade away in the aftermath of Luke Wilson’s injury-time equaliser against main rivals Ballinamallard United, club chairman Ronnie Stinson announced in the corridors below confirmation of a fresh three-year contract for Tipton.

Following turbulent times for one of the Irish League’s most successful clubs, this current campaign is built on one of high hopes for forward momentum following past pain.

Tipton’s desire to serve as a driving force behind future progress has been evident since he first arrived as a player and remains strong under his management.

But, despite cause for cheer, Tipton retains full focus on the big picture.

“We shook hands recently on a verbal agreement but it was my opinion that, if we do not go up, then the Board of Directors would be well within their rights not to give me a fresh contract at that point,” said Tipton. “However, the chairman today wanted to make the announcement and, thankfully, the club officials have that belief.

“I am more than pleased, I feel there’s a good direction at the club, with young players blossoming and I want to be the one to carry them forward.

“I’ve either signed or re-signed every player now in this squad so the contract news will give them that stability as we look to wrap up long-term deals or continue our work.

“It helps on that front having everyone aware of the situation but, from a personal viewpoint, it does not affect my approach.

“Certainly we will not be thinking, in any way, that now is the time to take our eye off the ball.”

Evidence of Tipton’s demand to maintain standards arrived in his analysis of a thrilling top-of-the-table clash in which the Ports raced clear by 2-0 early on before Ballinamallard United battled back to hold a 3-2 advantage ahead of the final twist provided by the excellent Wilson.

“We were brilliant over the opening 20 minutes or so but took our foot off the ball and let them get into it by not continuing the high press,” said Tipton. “At half-time we managed to refocus and set the stall out again by defending higher.

“I was disappointed with all three Ballinamallard goals, especially the first two as we take pride in our defensive work.

“Even at 3-2 I always felt we could get another goal as we had players showing bravery to attack the ball and plenty of deliveries going in.

“We hit the post a few times and John Connolly made some good saves.

“There is a strength of character in this squad that means we do not crumble.

“Also the fans deserve praise as they stuck with us to the end.”