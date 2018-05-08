Leeds United targeting Crusaders star Gavin Whyte - reports

Championship side Leeds United could be set to swoop for Crusaders star Gavin Whyte, according to reports.

Sky Sports News is reporting that the Yorkshire club are in talks to sign the talented winger after he was named Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year at the Northern Ireland Football Awards.

With several clubs said to be interested in the services of the 22-year-old, he has confirmed he wants to leave Crusaders but has yet to reveal his preferred destination.

"I'm not going to lie, there's a bit of interest," Whyte told the BBC. "Again, it's only interest. I've heard this over the last couple of years and I'll be able to tell you more when there's a certain thing on the table and I'm hoping there will be within the next couple of weeks.

"I have spoken to Stephen [Baxter] and Crusaders and they know that I want to go. They'll do whatever they can to get me across because they want me to do well."

Whyte, who has been capped five times by Northern Ireland at U21 level, could be set to follow in the footsteps of ex-Linfield man Paul Smyth, who has enjoyed a superb breakthrough season at QPR and netted a goal on his international debut for Northern Ireland.

