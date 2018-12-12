Leroy Millar wants to get his hands on BetMcLean League Cup

Ballymena United match winner Leroy Millar is looking to get his hands on the BetMcLean League Cup after the Sky Blues saw off Crusaders at Seaview on Tuesday night.

Millar pounced in the 69th minute to give his side a 1-0 semi-final win over the Crues and book their spot in the February 16 Final when they will face Linfield - who defeated holders Dungannon Swifts 1-0 last night thanks to a goal from Andrew Waterford.

This final will be the Sky Blues fourth final in five years and Millar says they want to make up for the disappointment of losing last year’s final at the National Stadium at Windsor Park to Dungannon.

“This is our fourth final in five years and it is the third final in a row since I came to the club.

“Last year was very disappointing and Dungannon were the better team on the day and beat us - but we are looking to go one better this time.”

And Millar may have scored the winner but he says every player in David Jeffrey’s side played their part last night

“I thought the boys were superb tonight. We kept our shape well and to be honest we had a few good chances in the first half that we did not take and I think 1-0 was a fair result.

“Most of the play was around the park most of the time and it was a battle but thankfully we got the goal and we are through to the final. For the goal it was a great diagonal ball from Kofi Balmer and then a fantastic headed ball across the box from Cathar Friel and I was just there to tap it in. I got the easy bit.”

