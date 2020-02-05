Liam Boyce aims to give Michael O'Neill food for thought

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill was on hand to help Liam Boyce settle in his new city with dinner and advice.

Now Boyce hopes his flying start to life in Edinburgh with Hearts can give O'Neill plenty of food for thought ahead of the Euro 2020 play-off against Bosnia & Herzegovina in March.

The 28-year-old has scored two goals in his first two matches for Hearts since moving from Burton.

And he is looking to continue that start as Stoke boss O'Neill watches out for the form of the likes of Sunderland's Kyle Lafferty and Will Grigg plus Hull forward Josh Magennis.

Boyce said: "At Northern Ireland if you are playing and scoring then you know you are going to be in and about it.

"But it's when you get there, you need to be training well and show you can step up to that level.

"We have a lot of players - Laff has moved and is playing now, Josh is in the Championship and Conor Washington is here. You need to keep playing and scoring.

"Coming here, I have been scoring and Michael is from Edinburgh so I think he will be watching a couple of matches.

"So if anything it's an even better opportunity because I can show him what I can do.

"I met him after the Rangers game and had something to eat with him.

"When I was coming up he was telling me about the nice places to live and good schools for my daughter. It was brilliant."