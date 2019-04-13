Linfield aim to finish the job against Crusaders at Windsor

Linfield manager David Healy is in no mood to hang about as his side face Crusaders in the Danske Bank Premiership at Windsor Park on Saturday.

A win or draw would give the Blues faithful the league title they crave for and after last weekend’s 1-0 win over Ballymena United the Gibson Cup is within their grasp.

But the Crues will not be coming to Windsor to be involved in a party and Stephen Baxter’s side have beaten the Blues in the Irish Cup and the County Antrim Shield this season. And Healy admits his side will have to perform to their best if they want to get their hands on the Gibson Cup.

“Crusaders have been fantastic for a number of years and they were deserved champions.

“They have been excellent and we are looking forward to the challenge.

“They have beaten us in the last couple of games in cup competitions.

“It will be a big challenge but we know that and we can’t just turn-up and enjoy the game. It will be turn-up and work hard and when it gets to five o’clock we can enjoy the game,” said Healy to www.linfieldfc.com

And Healy says his players realise the importance of getting the job done and that they are determined to get the league win sign, sealed and delivered.

“At training there was a real buzz among all the players and I know how much they are all looking forward to a huge game at Windsor Park on Saturday.

“So I hope a large number of our supporters will be in attendance to cheer all the lads on to the positive result we all want to help us achieve our goal for the season,” Healy added.

And Linfield defender Jimmy Callacher says the Blues defence this year has been immense this season but he had praise for striker Andrew Waterworth.

“We always know if we can keep clean sheets, we have the firepower to cause teams damage. We have top players who can get in dangerous positions and score goals.

“Andy Waterworth proved that against Ballymena with a clinical goal. It came from nothing, really, but that proves his quality.

“It’s another three points closer to where we want to get to. Hopefully we get over the line against Crusaders.

“We came under pressure against Ballymena United, but that’s football. They could easily have come away with the three points.

“But we take the positives and a win is a win, no matter who you play.”

Sadly injury stalled Callacher’s season in 2017/18, the defender missing a total of 28 games as the Blues finished the campaign empty-handed.

The defender has been an ever present as he has missed just one game since the start of August. His performances have got him nominated for the Ulster Footballer of the Year crown but the former Glentoran player says the team comes first.

“I had a frustrating time last season with injury. I missed quite a lot of football, so I was determined to make up for lost time this season,” he said.

“I wanted to try and get myself in the team from the start of the season and keep my place. The team thankfully played well and picked up results, so it didn’t really change much.

“On a personal note, it has been a good season but I need to win something for it to be truly successful.

“Being nominated for awards is nice, but it is all about lifting trophies with Linfield.

“It doesn’t really bother me, it is a bonus at the end of the season. Winning the Gibson Cup is what I want. I actually find the clean sheets a lot more pleasing than personal awards or anything else.Fingers crossed we can get over the line as soon as possible.”