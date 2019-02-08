Linfield and Crusaders to toss coin for County Antrim Shield venue

It seems Linfield have agreed with Crusaders and the Co Antrim FA to toss a coin to decide who gets home advantage for the Co Antrim Shield final.

The club also revealed that they and the Crues have provisionally agreed the final will take place on 12 March.

The Co Antrim FA have not confirmed the coin toss for the venue or the date.

Tuesday’s Shield decider was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

A statement on the Linfield Fc website read: “The postponement of the midweek County Antrim Shield Final in Ballymena was a source of immense frustration for players, officials and supporters of both clubs.

“With ongoing concerns about the current state of the Ballymena pitch, Linfield and Crusaders have agreed with the County Antrim FA to toss a coin in the coming days to determine home advantage in the rescheduled Shield decider.

“Although the new date is still to be confirmed by the County Antrim FA in the next few days, both Crusaders and Linfield have provisionally agreed on a new date of Tuesday March 12.

“Linfield had sold in excess of 1100 of the 1500 tickets provided for the game on its original date and venue and these will remain valid for the rearranged game at either Seaview or Windsor Park.”

The club said it was making the statement in response to requests for cup final ticket updates.