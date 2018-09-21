Linfield and Glentoran clash in Challenge Cup Final at Windsor

Linfield Ladies are looking to add a second piece of silverware this season when they meet Glentoran Women in the Challenge Cup final at Windsor Park on Saturday.

Defender Jennifer McDade says the Blues, who are one game away from clinching the league title are on the cusp of a treble having won the League Cup in June, says her side are taking nothing for granted against a side they have defeated three times already this season.

“Those games count for nothing and anything can happen in a Cup final.

“We have put those wins out of our minds and this is a cup final so we just have to play our own game.

“They are a good side buit we wil just go out to win the m

But Glentoran Stalwart Kelly Bailie - who is the longest serving female player in the top flight- has won the cup on six previous occassions and she wants to add another one to her tally.

“They have beaten us this season but when you look at how close the game where, we were unlucky not to get something from some of the games. But the final will be about who wants it most and it will be a close game.”