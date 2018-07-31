Linfield boss David Healy delighted to bring in Benny Moller Nielsen

Linfield have boosted their midfield options with the signing of Benny Moller Nielsen.

The 22-year-old put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal at Windsor Park after having featured in three pre-season games for the Blues.

He comes from a family with a rich footballing pedigree. His father Tommy is a senior head scout at Manchester United having previously been a first team coach at Rangers.

And his grandfather Richard led Denmark to their famous European Championship success in 1992.

Benny has played for Odense Boldklub, Silkeborg IF, VSK Aarhus and Aarhus Fremad in his native Denmark and his new boss David Healy believes he will add extra quality to the Linfield midfield.

“He’s a good lad who will add extra quality to our midfield options,” Healy told the Linfield website.

“Benny has played for various clubs in his native Denmark and I believe he will be a good acquisition for us.

“He played in three pre season friendly games for us and he made a positive impression in and around the club during his week or so with us. He certainly fitted in well and I know many of our supporters who saw him in action as a trialist, were keen for us to sign him.

“He was more than happy to sign for us and come to live in Belfast for a year or so and I know our supporters will make him more then welcome here in Belfast.”

Healy is happy with the business the Blues have completed over the summer, and revealed some other players could be heading out of Windsor on loan to get more game time this coming season.

“I’m delighted with the quality of our signings and I want to thank our board for the support and backing to strengthen the squad,” he added.

“Bringing in these players and assessing the squad in our pre-season preparations has helped me evaluate the squad overall and shown me where there could be several players who would benefit from the opportunity to move on, as they may not get the game time that they would like with us.

“I announced on Saturday that we’d agreed a deal for young Alex Moore to move to Dungannon on loan and I’ve no doubt we will get the long term benefit of the valuable experience Alex will pick up at a well run club in Dungannon.

“I’ve also met with Joe Crowe in the past few days and we’ve both agreed to terminate his contract with us by mutual consent with immediate effect.

“I’ve no doubt that there could be other opportunities for one or two other players to move on, possibly to get more game time on loan elsewhere.”