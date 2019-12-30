Linfield boss David Healy looking for consistency

David Healy was left to bemoan what he felt was inconsistency in the decision making of referee Shane Andrews during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Coleraine.

The Linfield boss had no complaints about the dismissal of Blues defender Ryan McGivern, who was shown two yellow cards at The Showgrounds.

However, Healy felt Bannsiders midfielder Stephen Lowry was fortunate not to join McGivern on the sidelines after he escaped a second boking late on in the game after he brought down Shayne Lavery.

“Ryan McGivern’s is a red card because he picked up a second yellow card and I have absolutely no qualms about that,” said the Linfield boss.

“It is ten yards inside our defensive half and Shayne Lavery’s is probably a yard inside our half but it was a blatant foul.

“I have a huge amount of respect for Stephen (Lowry) and I was very disappointed when he left the football club.

“I have a huge amount of time for him but I think he was lucky even with the first challenge on Jamie Mulgrew.

“I have seen them given but I know Stephen is not that type of player.

“The frustrating thing for me and the inconsistency is that Stephen should have been sent off today.

“You don’t want people sent off but it would have given us a better opportunity of seeing the game out.”

Healy made six changes to the side which lost to Glentoran on Boxing Day.

After a bright start to the game, were they took the lead through Stephen Fallon’s stunner, they had to fught all the way for a share of the spoils following Aaron Canning’s second half leveller.

Speaking after the game Blues boss Healy admitted he was content to get a draw in the end.

“I wouldn’t say happy more content (with a point) because again Coleraine threw everything at it in the second half,” he said.

“We had to dig in and there were a couple of big chances. Kirk Millar had a shot and Chris Johns made a terrific save.

“Rohan Ferguson had to deny James McLaughlin towards the end it was a big save for us but we had to dig in.

“Coleraine make it really difficult for teams especially at home and they made it difficult for us in the second half.

“I thought overall a draw was probably a fair result.

“Oran (Keareny) started with the exact same team which defeated Ballymena on Boxing Day whereas we made changes and full credit to the lads that played here today.

“For both teams 48 hours after Boxing Day the teams in the Irish League have to regroup and refocus and get themselves back out on the pitch.

“Credit to all the teams today and our players because it was difficult but we dug in and got a well-earned point.”