Linfield boss David Healy named Manager of the Month for February by NIFWA

Linfield boss David Healy has been named Manager of the Month for February by NIFWA.

In February, Healy guided Linfield to League Cup glory, defeating Ballymena United 1-0 in the showpiece final.

In the league, the Blues continued their march to the title with wins over Coleraine, Ballymena United and Newry City.

Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer also won the January award.

Upon collecting the Belleek trophy, Healy said, “I would like to thank the Football Writers’ for this award. It’s a nice feeling to win this award two months running, but I know that I’m here because of the efforts of my players.

“They are the ones that deserve the accolades because they have been superb in recent weeks.

“Lifting the League Cup has given us a taste of winning trophies and we’re desperate to win more.

“The league title is now in our hands. It’s up us to continue our good form and deliver the success that Linfield fans expect,” stated Healy.