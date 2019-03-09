Linfield boss David Healy wants Blues to bounce back after Glenavon defeat

Linfield boss David Healy is backing his Blues squad to bounce back from Friday night’s first Danske Bank Premiership defeat since December 1.

Aaron Harmon and Josh Daniels fired Glenavon to a 2-0 victory that keeps Linfield nine points clear at the top of the table but with Ballymena United now looking to benefit from two games in hand.

“It was a disappointing result, I thought we were value for something as we missed chances at crucial times,” said Healy. “We take that one on the chin tonight and move forward now to an important six or seven weeks.

“If you had said to me after losing at Ballymena on December 1 you would go on to win 11 out of 12 league games I’d have snapped off your hand.

“I cannot and will not be too critical of the players as they’ve been incredible this season.

“We bounced back from losing to Ards, Coleraine and Ballymena United earlier in the season so I’m confident of a positive response.”

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton singled out the supporters for a key role in victory.

“I’m delighted with the result and, in a difficult game in difficult conditions, the players showed the spirit we expect from Glenavon,” said Hamilton. “The support was a big thing for me tonight as well and when you get that singing and backing you can see it lifts players.

“I thought we were superb - especially Jonny Tuffey, who made great saves and was commanding - but also going forward and creating chances.

“It goes down as three great points against a top side.”