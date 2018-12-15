Linfield boss Healy expects tough battle with rivals Newry

Linfield manager David Healy knows Newry City will not give his side three points when they meet in the Danske Bank Premiership this weekend.

Newry lie 11th in the league standings while the Blues are in second place but Healy’s sure Darren Mullen’s side will not be easy afternoon for his players.

“Newry have earned the right to be in the league.

“They beat Coleraine on the television not so long ago and nearly and probable should have got a result against Ballymena United.

“They have earned the right to be here and our lads have had a couple of days to recover after the League Cup win against Dungannon and we will go down there and look to churn out another big three points for us.”

And the Linfield manager is not impressed with the number of fixtures his side will have to play over the festive period.

“It’s beyond belief to be honest. It’s a hectic schedule for players with jobs and families in the run-up to Christmas,” argued Healy.

Newry manager Mullen says his side will travel to Windsor Park to face title-chasing Linfield with the aim of securing three points.

“We’ll look to go and win, like we have done in every game.

“We’re looking forward to the game,” confirmed Mullen.

“We haven’t gone gung-ho or approached any game in a naive manner - we approach every match with a game plan to try and win it.

“We went to Windsor Park earlier in the season and Linfield played extremely well. I said at the time they were the best side we’d played all year.

“They are very difficult to play against.

“We must keep an eye on Jimmy Callacher, who scored a hat-trick of headers against us last time, but if you concentrate on one player against Linfield someone else will catch you out.

“We need to defend as a team and attack as a team.”