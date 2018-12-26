Linfield close gap on leaders Ballymena with win over Glentoran

LINFIELD 4 GLENTORAN 0

David Healy’s Linfield produced Boxing Day belter to humble Big Two rivals Glentoran at Windsor Park.

Linfield's Jordan Stewart celebrates scoring against Glentoran

The Blues inched to within two points of Ballymena United at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table after this Festive super show.

Goals from Jimmy Callacher, Jordan Stewart, Joel Cooper and Andy Waterworth made it another day to forget for Ronnie McFall’s outclassed, out fought and out thought Glentoran.

And, their afternoon in front of a bumper holiday crowd was complete when striker Robbie McDaid was red-carded by referee Ian McNabb near the finish.

Linfield broke the deadlock with the game first meaningful piece of action.

Cooper was needlessly hauled down by Conor Pepper and, when Kirk Millar lofted in a teasing free kick, Callacher popped up to drill home.

Glentoran attempted an immediate response with Willie Garrett testing Roy Carroll with a low 30-yard free kick – the big former Northern Ireland shot stopper getting down to save at the base of the post after Stephen Fallon had impeded Dylan Davidson.

But after that, it was all Linfield. They really should have extended their advantage when Jamie Mulgrew sent Jordan Stewart racing down the right and, when he pulled the ball back to Kirk Millar, he could only shoot across the face of the goal.

Seconds later, the dangerous Millar could only hold his head in frustration when he glanced a header inches past the post following a wonderful cross from Niall Quinn.

The Blues went looking for that second goal as the interval approached. Mulgrew, who was running the show in the middle of the park, picked out Cooper on the left and, when he curled in a great delivery, Waterworth’s low toe-poke was saved by a relieved Elliott Morris.

But the veteran shot-stopper almost turned villain when he spilled a low drive from Cooper. Just was Waterworth was about to pounce, Morris reacted quickly to smother the loose ball.

Morris then breathed a sigh of relieve in first half stoppage time. Another Quinn cross was met by Waterworth only to see his header rap the inside of the post and bounce clear.

Substitute Curtis Allen – he replaced the ineffective Dylan Davidson at the break – almost level within seconds of the restart when he met Marcus Kane’s long punt into the box only to see his header dip inches over the crossbar.

Then, big defender James Ferrin moved forward to test Carroll with a drive from the edge of the box, which the big man saved comfortably.

But the Blues turned the tide and hit a second goal 65 minutes.

Stewart started and finished a brilliant counter-attack. The little midfielder broke with lightning pace before sending Cooper clear. The former Glenavon man pulled the ball across the face of the goal, leaving Stewart with a simple tap in.

The home supporters were still in full voice when the Blues struck again. Quinn’s in-swinging corner kick found Cooper at the back post and he lashed the ball into the net.

It could have been worse for the now over-run Glens. Stewart’s magic created a great chance for Cooper, whose close-range shot was shovelled clear by Morris.

From Quinn’s resulting corner kick, Callacher’s thumping header was knocked off the line at the back post by Nathan Kerr.

But the Blues were far from finished. Substitute Andy Mitchell slipped a great pass to the lethal Waterworth and his finish was emphatic.

And, it got worse the visitors because striker McDaid was red carded eight minutes from time after a clash with Stewart.

The Blues thought they had hit a fifth only substitute Michael O’Connor’s effort was ruled out for an offside infringement.

LINFIELD: Carroll, Robinson, Callacher, Waterworth (O’Connor 76), Cooper (Kearns 76), Stewart, Millar, Fallon, Mulgrew (Mitchell 73), Quinn, Casement.

Unused subs: Deane, Clarke, Garrett, Reynolds.

GLENTORAN: Morris, Garrett, Kane, McMahon (O’Neill 68) , Herron, McDaid, Davidson (Allen 46), Kerr, Pepper, Gordon(Gallagher 77), Ferrin.

Unused subs: Nelson, Prentice, Henderson, McCarthy.

REFEREE: Ian McNabb.