LINFIELD: Darren Murphy loving life back at the Blues

The first whistle in this weekend’s Danske Bank Premiership date between Glenavon and Linfield will signal a special return to Irish League club life for Darren Murphy.

Having spent time away from the weekly hustle and bustle due to the demands of a position as Irish Football Association Elite Performance Coach alongside work as a pundit, Murphy is back at the business end of the beautiful game.

A decision to swap his IFA role for a place at Windsor Park on the Linfield coaching staff offers Murphy an opportunity to draw on past experiences towards steering the Belfast Blues back to top spot.

Murphy’s four-season spell sporting Linfield colours resulted in medals and memories but he is keen to call on more than that proud period.

“It has been brilliant so far to be back and I’m looking forward to Saturday’s game and returning to the Irish League dugout,” said Murphy. “When I made the choice to leave my contract at the IFA it was because of my excitement at this opportunity with Linfield.

“I have total respect for the people I worked with at the IFA but couldn’t commit 100 per cent to that position and Linfield.

“Although it has only been six or seven weeks, from minute one when I walked into the changing room at Linfield the guys have been superb.

“It was great to see so many old faces from my time as a Linfield player, on top of settling in with everyone new at the club.

“I’m sure there will be a few nerves on Saturday as that has always been the case for me but I’m certainly a lot more older and wiser than the past.

“I had some great years at Glenavon so it is nice to be going back now as a Linfield coach and I’ve huge admiration for the job done by Gary Hamilton and everyone.”

Failure to qualify for Europe for the first time in 15 years served as the final disappointment on a campaign last season which started with Linfield as defending champions.

“No-one at Linfield needs me to tell them about the demands of playing for this club,” said Murphy. “It is such a tough league but my job is in complete service to manager David Healy and the players towards the club’s goals.

“I feel I have picked up a lot from my time in the game overall and it has been great getting back out on the training field with the players.

“Looking back, I made so many mistakes as a young manager at Dungannon Swifts but can use that experience as well as my work at the IFA and even the media stuff with the BBC.

“Over my time with the BBC I would analyse teams’ tactics and players in preparation so come armed with that information on top of anything else.

“I’ve worked with some great people in all aspects of my career and David has been receptive to any input.

“The past number of weeks working with everyone has been great and allowed me time to get to know the guys.

“Now I am just excited to get the season started.”