Linfield: David Healy delighted as player commits future to club

Niall Quinn has signed a three-year contract extension with Linfield.

The versatile 25-year-old has made over 200 appearances for the Blues and boss David Healy is delighted Quinn has extended his stay at Windsor Park

"Niall has come through the ranks of our Academy and he is an excellent role model to all our young players who will want to follow in his footsteps and progress to the first team squad," Healy told the official Linfield website.



"He has played in 215 first team games and in particular this season he has shown his considerable versatility in being able to play ina number of positions in the team.



"Niall is an important, experienced and popular member of our squad and I’m delighted that he’s agreed to commit a further three years to this club which he has served with distinction in his playing career to date.



"I’ve no doubt that he will continue to make a significant contribution to the club in the coming years and I know he is fully focused on and determined to help us in our efforts to bring success to the club.



"For his consistent and quality displays in our team he thoroughly deserves this reward of a three-year contract extension and I know he will continue to work hard in his customary unassuming manner.”