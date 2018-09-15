LINFIELD: David Healy hungry for bright start and early end product to see off Dungannon Swifts

Linfield’s fine start to the Danske Bank Premiership campaign has been built on a flying matchday start towards a winning finish - with the league leaders’ four triumphs to date developed off first-half goals.

The two blanks before the break - against Cliftonville and Ards - both resulted in dropped points and disappointment.

Blues boss David Healy accepts the importance of hitting the ground running in pursuit of full points as Linfield prepare to welcome Dungannon Swifts to Belfast for the first home date since frustration in the 0-0 draw with Ards.

A free-flowing display to see off struggling Warrenpoint Town by 5-0 arrived off breaking the deadlock inside the opening few minutes last Friday and Healy is keen to carry on that free-scoring form to sink the Swifts.

“Against Warrenpoint we got the early goal we couldn’t find to unlock the Ards defence,” said Healy on the club’s official website. “There will be bumps like Ards but we will focus on doing the right things.

“We have found Dungannon difficult to break down in the past and the first goal in any game is crucial.

“Over the first 15 to 20 minutes on Saturday if we do get a good chance we want to put it away.

“That will give us the platform to, hopefully, go on and create the performance like at Warrenpoint.”

Dungannon Swifts tackle the Premiership’s top team in search of a first win of the league season following three defeats and two draws to date.

The point picked up away to Institute last weekend marked a first clean sheet of the campaign - a foundation the Swifts will be keen to build on for a third successive league road trip.