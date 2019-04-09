Linfield: David Healy’s delight at deals for ‘key’ Andy Waterworth and Mark Stafford

Linfield - with this season’s league title one point away - have confirmed a significant double boost towards future glory by securing contract extensions for Andy Waterworth and Mark Stafford.

Both players were linked to moves away from Windsor Park this summer but Blues boss David Healy has wrapped up increased deals for the key pair.

Linfield's Mark Stafford. Pic by Pacemaker.

“I’m delighted to be able to advise our supporters that two key players have tonight put pen to paper and signed richly deserved contract extensions with the club,” said the Linfield manager on the club’s official website. “Andy Waterworth has signed a two-year contract extension and Mark Stafford has signed a one-year contract extension.

“Both have been fantastic servants of this club over several years and both have shown their commitment to and faith in this club, going forward.

“I know this news will be very well received by our supporters, as I know how popular and highly-rated both players are.

“It’s been great to get these contract negotiations concluded satisfactorily.

“These are exciting times for everyone at the club and these welcome contract extensions will help us plan for next season, once we reach the end of the current season.

“Both Mark and Andy are experienced professionals who know our club inside out and I’m really looking forward to continuing to work with them in the future.

“At training tonight there was a real buzz among all the players and I know how much they are all looking forward to a huge game at Windsor Park on Saturday, so I hope a large number of our supporters will be in attendance to cheer all the lads on to the positive result we all want to help us achieve our goal for the season.”

Waterworth grabbed the crucial goal against Ballymena United last week which puts the Blues clear at the top of the table by 12 points entering the final four Danske Bank Premiership games.

As a result, Linfield welcome defending Danske Bank Premiership champions Crusaders to Windsor Park this weekend in search of a single point to secure Gibson Cup glory.