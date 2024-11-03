Kyle McClean celebrates his equaliser in Linfield's comeback win over Carrick Rangers. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Three goals in the last 20 minutes helped Linfield recover from a one-goal deficit to beat Carrick Rangers at Taylors Avenue.

The league leaders controlled large spells of the game after falling behind to Joe Crowe’s opener with three minutes on the clock.

However, second-half goals from Kyle McClean and Joel Cooper – just three minutes apart – helped Linfield turn the game around, before Chris Shields settled matters with a stoppage-time penalty to ensure the Blues remain five points clear at the summit of the Premiership standings.

Carrick made a dream start as they took the lead with just three minutes on the clock. A cross into the box wasn’t cleared by the visitors and Crowe punished the Blues as his strike deflected off Jamie Mulgrew and into the net.

On 11 minutes, Linfield called Carrick ‘keeper Ben Macauley into action for the first time as a trademark set-piece delivery by Kirk Millar was goal-bound until the shot stopper clawed the ball away from below the crossbar.

Millar was looking the most likely to get Linfield back into the contest and he threatened once again on 25 minutes as he cut in from the left-hand side and hit an effort straight down the throat of Macauley.

Three minutes later, Millar went to ground inside the area but got up and rolled the ball onto his right-foot but Macauley was alert to the effort.

On the half hour mark, Millar’s delivery into the box was flicked goalwards by Mathew Fitzpatrick but the ball rolled wide of the far post.

Linfield dominated territory and possession for large spells of the first-half but had Euan East to thank as the defender cleared his lines to thwart Curtis Allen as he looked destined to score from Maciulaitis’ cross.

On 51 minutes, Carrick almost doubled the lead in bizarre circumstances as David Cushley’s direct corner-kick hit the post as Linfield blew a sigh of relief.

The post came to Carrick’s rescue on the hour mark as a corner-kick resulted in a goal mouth scramble with Cushley inadvertently hitting his own woodwork.

David Healy’s men started to up the ante and went close on 67 minutes as Matthew Orr and Millar combined on the right-hand side and the latter’s cross was met by East, but Macauley showed great reflexes to tip the ball over the crossbar.

However, the equaliser duly arrived on 77 minutes as Linfield’s pressure finally paid off. A cross into the box by Millar was kept alive by Cooper and his lay-off picked out Kyle McClean who arrowed into the bottom corner.

The comeback was then completed three minutes later as Cooper was afforded too much space to shoot from 25 yards and his low effort went under the body of Macauley and into the net.

The win was rubber-stamped in stoppage time as Fitzpatrick was fouled by Maciulaitis inside the box, allowing Chris Shields to kill the game for all three points.