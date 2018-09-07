LINFIELD: Five-goal rout as woes continue for Warrenpoint Town

Struggling Warrenpoint Town suffered a second successive five-goal deficit as Linfield rediscovered the scoring touch to fire home five without reply.

Basement side Warrenpoint were trailing by 3-0 when the woes increased with a red card to ruin an otherwise-impressive debut for goalkeeper Aaron McCarey that allowed Andrew Mitchell to increase the Linfield advantage.

Both sides stepped out under the floodlights in search of an upgrade on the previous weekend’s frustrations - the visitors having struggled to find the net and the hosts stung by conceding six goals.

Linfield’s drive for an early advantage dashed Warrenpoint’s desire to prove resolute when, on three minutes, the breakthrough arrived.

Kirk Millar’s dangerous free-kick delivery from the left provided early evidence of the pattern of the evening and the end product arrived off Simon Kelly’s own goal from a few yards.

Linfield’s set-piece strength proved a common theme over the course of the clash but often McCarey was the last line of defence.

McCarey was alert, in particular, over the closing stages of the first half to tip over Josh Robinson’s close-range header, get a glove on Millar’s powerful curling shot on the run and to deny the impressive Joel Cooper.

Earlier, Michael O’Connor was presented with time and space inside the area to connect to Cooper’s free-kick but his header lacked power.

The highlight of Warrenpoint’s limited attacking threat came when Marc Griffin created space inside the box at 1-0 but a superb sliding challenge from Chris Casement cut out the threat as Linfield’s backline appeared commanding behind a fluid attack that posed a constant threat.

Linfield doubled the lead past the half-hour mark when Mitchell’s delivery from deep was steered back across the face of goal by Jimmy Callacher and Daniel Kearns forced home at the far post.

Warrenpoint enjoyed an encouraging start to the second half but conceded number three as O’Connor’s header bounced off the bar and he bundled home the rebound.

After 57 minutes the foul by McCarey on Cooper led to Mitchell’s penalty.

Substitute Andy Waterworth wrapped up the rout by poking the ball past the out-rushing Berraat Turker to slot into an empty net.

WARRENPOINT TOWN: McCarey, Foster, Moan, Kelly, Griffin (Donnelly, 83), McGrandles (Turker, 57), McCaffrey, Kouogun, O’Connor (O’Sullivan, 61), Norton, Wallace.

Subs (not used): J.Lynch, M.Lynch, Watters, Halfpenny.

LINFIELD: Carroll, Robinson, Callacher, O’Connor (Waterworth, 64), Cooper (Stewart, 79), Millar, Clarke, Kearns (Quinn, 75), Garrett, Mitchell, Casement.

Subs (not used): Stafford, Fallon, Smith, Deane.

Referee: Ross Dunlop.