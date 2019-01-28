Linfield flex their muscles to see off Glentoran

David Healy’s boys bared their title teeth last night with this thrilling win over ‘Big Two’ rivals Glentoran at Windsor Park.

The high-flying Blues not only took their unbeaten run to 12 games but stretched their lead to six points in the Danske Bank Premiership table.

But Healy’s troops had to rely on all their battling qualities after squandering a two-goal lead.

Jordan Stewart shot the home team into the lead from the penalty spot before Calum Birney fired into his own net to leave the Glens on the ropes.

However, Gary Smyth’s half-time team talk spurred his boys into action, and they were level following a three-minute double whammy from Curtis Allen and Robbie McDaid.

When Linfield’s title credentials were questioned, they duly answered – and they hit back big style.

Chris Casement restored their lead before substitute Michael O’Connor blasted in a killer fourth – there was no way back for the Glens after that.

And, it got even worse for the visitors as defender Joe Crowe was dismissed after picking up a second yellow card near the finish.

Even the news that goalkeeper Roy Carroll is out for the rest of the season after damaging a cruciate ligament in a recent game with Crusaders, it still failed to curb the home team’s enthusiasm.

They had a big appeal for a penalty kick waved away by referee Steven Gregg after only six minutes when Jordan Stewart appeared to be blatantly tripped by the outstretched boot of Calum Birney, but despite the fans’ protests the Ballyclare official wasn’t convinced.

And, the referee again angered the Blues supporters two minutes later when he failed to play the advantage when Joel Cooper ghosted past the challenge of Nathan Kerr, only to be pulled back by the defender.

Healy’s boys, playing with a passion and purpose, almost engineered an opening on 24 minutes when Josh Robinson joined his forwards to meet a Kirk Millar free kick, but failed to get his header on target.

Then, the energetic Jamie Mulgrew took off a piercing 40-yard drive into the heart of the Glentoran defence before sending Cooper free on the left. He whipped in the most dangerous of low crosses that Andy Waterworth was only inches away from touching home.

But the inevitable breakthrough duly arrived on 36 minutes when Robinson rose to meet the most delicious of deliveries from Niall Quinn only to be hauled to the ground by the struggling Crowe.

This time Mr Gregg had no hesitation in pointing to the spot and Stewart took his tally to the season to 10 with a scorching drive.

And, he home fans were still celebrating when the Blues struck again on 41 minutes.

This time defender Chris Casement pumped in a teasing cross form the right which Birney could do little about only turn the ball past his own goalkeeper, Dwayne Nelson, a late replacement for Elliott Morris, who failed a fitness test..

It was almost three just before the break. Cooper’s blockbuster was beaten out by Nelson straight to Waterworth, who was caught flatfooted for once.

Whatever Smyth said to his players during the half-time cuppa, it worked a great.

Chris Gallagher provided the ammunition on 53 minutes and the lethal Allen duly obliged by poking the ball past a startled Gareth Deane.

Incredibly, the team that were totally outplayed in the first half, were level three minutes later.

Gallagher was again the provider, his cross met by the head of Allen, which Deane got down brilliantly to save only for McDaid to follow up and bundle home.

Linfield attempted to come back off the ropes with Stewart rifling in a rasping drive from distanced that fizzed inches past the post.

But the Blues were far form finished. Substitute Daniel Kearns danced his way clear on the right before picking out Casement who blasted past Nelson.

Then with only four minutes remaining, Stewart produced another mesmerising piece of magic on the left before cutting the ball back for O’Connor, who finished with a racking drive.

LINFIELD: Deane; Casement, Robinson, Callacher, Quinn; Millar (Kearns 73), McClean, Mulgrew, Cooper (O’Connor 73); Stewart; Waterworth (Cervenka 87). Subs: Stafford; Nielsen; Clarke; McGivern.

GLENTORAN: Nelson; Kerr, Birney, Crowe, Redman; Gallagher, Herron (Kane 79), Pepper; McDaid; Allen, Murray (Peers 79). Subs: Garrett; McMahon; Henderson; Gordon; McCarthy.

Referee: Steven Gregg (Ballyclare).