Linfield honour two long-serving members

Linfield Football Club have honoured two club stalwarts - Sammy Pavis, ace goalscorer of the 1960s, and Billy Kennedy, long-serving director and board member.

East Belfast man Pavis was a Blues’ prolific goalscorer for six seasons at Windsor Park, scoring a phenomenal 267 goals in 234 games. He was leading goalscorer in five seasons.

Sammy, signed from Glentoran in 1965, received the Torrans Trophy at the Linfield club dinner at a South Belfast hotel at the week-end - an award reserved only for legendary players who have made an outstanding contribution in a Blue jersey.

“I’m honoured and privileged to receive this award,” said Sammy, after received the Torrans Trophy from Linfield Chairman Roy McGivern. In addition, to his footballing prowess, Sammy, now 75, was Irish and Northern Ireland amateur snooker champion over a number of years.

Meanwhile, Kennedy, who has stood down after a record 45 years as a Linfield director and board member, was also recognised for his work in that role.

News Letter journalist Billy, first elected to the Board in 1973, was Blues’ vice-chairman for nine years and has been an influential figure at Windsor Park for most of five decades, representing Linfield at Irish League and Co Antrim FA levels. He has been the Linfield programme editor for 49 years.

Linfield president Peter Lunn and chairman Roy McGivern both paid tribute to Billy’s service as a club legislator, the longest serving in the Blues’ 132-year history, recognising this with the special Linfield Merit award and designation of Linfield honorary vice-presidency.