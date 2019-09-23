Linfield in statement of intent with victory over Carrick Rangers

David Healy’s Linfield last night sent out a message of intent with this win at the Loughshore Hotel Arena.

Having weathered a first half storm – they had to withstand a biting wind and a constant downpour – they demonstrated they have no intentions of relinquishing their Danske Bank Premiership title by grinding out a crucial three points.

They caught a gutsy Carrick Rangers cold seconds before the interval when Niall Quinn bagged his first goal since February.

And, after the break they totally bossed the game and coasted to victory, courtesy of strikes from Kirk Millar and Mark Stafford.

Unsurprisingly, Rangers boss Niall Currie stuck with the same side that claimed three points from their last League outing at Warrenpoint Town.

Blues chief David Healy reshuffled his deck due to the face that skipper Jamie Mulgrew, Chris Casement and Jordan Stewart were all injured for Blues.

Healy welcomed back goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson, Mark Stafford, Bastien Hery and Quinn.

Taking advantage of the horrible conditions, Rangers created the first chance of the game after only 44 seconds with Dan Kelly heading over the top.

Rangers missed a glorious chance to forge the opener on 22 minutes when the normally reliable Stafford attempted to find his goalkeeper with a back pass which fell woefully short.

Stuart Nixon pounced on the error and, after rounding Ferguson, he could one slide his parting shot into the side netting – a real let-off for the Blues.

Carrick, backed by that swirling wind, were growing in confidence and, from another Nixon cross, Stafford did well to scoop the ball off the toe of the lurking Lee Chapman.

And, in another impressive move, Willie Faulkner sent Michael Smith roaring through the middle, but his shot lacked conviction and was easily smothered by Ferguson.

But the Blues produced a devastating sting in the tail, just second before the end of the half.

Hery threaded a pass to Quinn, who dance past challenge after challenge before rifling a low right footed shot into the bottom corner.

Linfield put the game to bed on 62 minutes. Cooper as hauled down wide on the left and, when Millar drilled in the most wicket of free kicks, his flicked of the head of Neale and into the top corner.

The Blues then topped of a perfect night on the East Antrim coast by hitting a third.

Millar was again the architect, whipping in a great free kick from the left, that was superbly headed home by that man Stafford.

CARRICK RANGERS: Hogg, Neale, Surgenor, Rodgers, Chapman, Faulkner, Kelly, Nixon, Ferrin (Loughran 73), Smith (Keke 67), Anderson (Hassin 60).

Unused sus: McAuley, Carson, Sanusi, McDermott

LINFIELD: Ferguson, Stafford (Larkin 85), Callacher, Waterworth (Reynolds 90), Cooper, Millar, Lavery, Fallon, Hery (Mitchell 77), McGivern, Quinn.

Unused subs: Deane, Shevlin, Clarke, Hume.

REFEREE: Evan Boyce.