Linfield have found out their European fate, whether they beat Rosenborg in the Champions League first qualifying round or not.

The winners of the tie will go on to face the winners of the Bate Borisov v Piast Gliwice game.

The losers will drop in to the Europa League qualifiers where they will take on he loser between HJK Helsinki/HB Torshavn.

The Blues face the Norwegian champions, Rosenborg, at Windsor Park on 9/10 July, with the away fixture scheduled for 16/17 July.