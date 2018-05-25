LINFIELD: Lorcan Forde ready to take his game to next level with move from Warrenpoint Town

Teenager Lorcan Forde is aiming to take his game to the next level following a switch from Warrenpoint Town to Linfield.

Forde’s debut season in the Danske Bank Premiership finished with a string of plaudits following some sparkling performances that attracted the attention of clubs across the water.

The 18-year-old spent time during the season at Burnley and is hoping to maintain that momentum in Linfield colours.

“This is the biggest club in the country and I’ve been really impressed with what David Healy has had to say about his plans for the future,” said Forde on the official Linfield website. “This is a great move for me and this will be a great place for me to develop as a player.

“There are great facilities here and I will benefit from great coaching and my aim is to learn and improve as a player and I really want to come here and help the club win trophies.

“I really appreciate all that was done for me by Warrenpoint and I wouldn’t have got this move here, if it weren’t for everything that was done for me over many years at Warrenpoint.

“I just feel I’m at the right age to make this move, as I want to aim to progress to the next stage in my career.”

Glentoran have confirmed Aaron Harmon, Alex O’Hanlon and Tre Sterling will leave the Oval outfit following a decision not to offer the trio contract renewals.

In a squad reshuffle, Eoghan McCawl, Tiarnan McNicholl, Corey McMullan and Conall Delaney are each available for transfer.

Robbie McDaid has, however, signed a two-year extension until May 2020.

Warrenpoint Town have added Francis McCaffrey to the panel as manager Stephen McDonnell enters his first pre-season in charge of the Q Radio Arena outfit.