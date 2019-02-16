Linfield manager David Healy expects a tough battle against Ballymena United in the BetMcLean League Cup Final

Linfield boss David Healy knows his side still have work to do if they are to get their hands on the BetMcLean League Cup

The Blues face Ballymena United in the Final after last lifting the trophy in 2008 as two goals from Glenn Ferguson sealed a 3-2 win against Crusaders.

Linfeld and Ballymena have met three times this season with the Blujes winning and Ballymena one. All the games had 2-1 scorelines.

Linfield go into the game as favourites as they lead the Danske Bank Premiership but the Sky lie second in the league standings so a close game looks to be on the card.

The Blues are still in the hunt for a treble this year as they are also in the final of the County Antrim Shield.