Linfield manager David Healy is happy with his lot

Linfield boss David Healy admitted if he doesn’t trade in the January transfer window, he’ll not lose any sleep over it.

The former Northern Ireland striker believes once his injured players return, he’ll have a squad capable of upping the ante in their push for the Danske Bank Premiership title.

Healy’s team inched within two points of table topping Ballymena United following their thumping Boxing Day 4-0 win over Glentoran at Windsor Park.

But it’s out of the frying pan and into the fire for Healy and his boys as they tomorrow make the short trip across town to face Barry Gray’s erratic Cliftonville at Solitude – the Reds coming off an embarrassing 5-1 home defeat by North Belfast rival Crusaders.

“It’s always nice to beat your biggest rivals on Boxing Day. We’ll need another big performance. Cliftonville will be hurting after their Boxing Day result and I know Barry Gray will be looking for a response.

“We never get it easy up there, but we have to focus on ourselves. We’ll must try to repeat the type of performance we produced against Glentoran.

“It was a big performance and a big win – and the score certainly didn’t flatter us.

“Some of our performances have been a bit hit or miss sometimes, but every one of the boys were on it against the Glens.

“After dropping points against Ards and Warrenpoint, it was important we put away a bottom six team – we did it with a really good conviction.”