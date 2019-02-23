Linfield manager David Healy says title race is still not finished after his side beat Ballymena United 1-0

Linfield manager David Healy is taking nothing for granted even though his side went nine points clear at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership on Saturday.

The Blues beat Ballymena United 1-0 on Saturday thanks to a goal from Josh Robinson which means they are nine points clear at the top of the division.

Linfield manager David Healy

Ballymena are second - and have a game in hand - while Crusaders are a distant third.

But Healy says - United and the Crues are still in the hunt - and he just wants to beat Newry City on Tuesday night