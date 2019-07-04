Linfield mourn the passing of legendary striker Sammy Pavis

Linfield FC have paid tribute to legendary former striker Sammy Pavis, who sadly passed away earlier today.

Sammy, who was affectionately known as Sammy ‘Save us’ Pavis, also played for Glentoran in a prolific playing career.

He scored a staggering 225 goals in a blue shirt and scored on his debut against his former colleagues, just two days after his move to Windsor.

He made 11 European appearances, hitting the net on four occasions, and, finished fourth in the European Golden Boot award in 1967/68, behind the legendary Eusebio.

Sammy was inducted into the Linfield Hall of Fame when legendary status was bestowed on him, by the award of the prestigious Torrans Trophy just over a year ago.

A statement released on the Linfield official website said: "The deepest sympathy of everyone at Linfield FC is extended to Sammy's wife Freda, sons Frederick and Sammy Junior and the wider family circle at this sad time.

"Linfield will pay tribute to Sammy, by way of a minute’s silence before Saturday’s game against St Johnstone and the players will also wear black armbands in the game."

Pavis also played for Distillery and Crusaders as well as the 'Big Two'.