Linfield have moved to the top of the Irish Premiership after beating bottom-of-the-table Loughgall 3-1 at Lakeview Park.

David Healy’s side are two points clear of Ballymena United after recording their eighth victory of the season.

Linfield opened the scoring when Joel Cooper struck after 15 minutes, firing into the top corner after turning inside and unleashing an unstoppable effort into the Loughgall net.

The visitors were in dominant mood and Loughgall’s task became considerably more daunting when the Blues doubled their advantage only a minute after Cooper’s opener.

This time it was winger Kirk Millar who found the target, slotting home to make it 2-0 as Linfield continued to control the first half.

The Villagers were thrown a lifeline by Nathaniel Ferris, who made no mistake from the penalty spot on 67 minutes to give the home side hope.

However, Charlie Allen ensured Linfield secured all three points when he rifled home in added time to put the outcome beyond doubt.

Cooper’s opener arrived after a short corner was taken quickly, with Loughgall’s Nathan Gartside unable to prevent the ball flying high into the net.

Cooper saw another shot cleared away a minute later, but the ball came to Millar, who could hardly miss from six yards as he added a quickfire second for Linfield.

Loughgall were on the back foot but striker Jay Boyd had a fine chance with a header, which sailed over the crossbar after a pinpoint cross from Caolan McAleer.

After the break, Loughgall’s perseverance paid off midway through the second half when Ferris, brought on as a substitute a few minutes earlier, took his penalty with aplomb after Boyd was sent sprawling in the box.

Referee Ben McMaster pointed to the spot and Ferris smashed his shot past Chris Johns.

However, Loughgall’s fading hopes were extinguished when Allen, also on as a substitute, produced a fine solo effort to slot past Gartside after cutting in off the wing.

Linfield, for now, have taken over at the summit from Ballymena, who will look to reclaim the top spot when they host Coleraine at the Showgrounds on Saturday.