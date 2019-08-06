Linfield: Proud moment for Europa League hero Kirk Millar

Kirk Millar said it was a ‘very proud moment’ as his brace secured a famous European away win for Linfield in Montenegro.

The Shankill Road man scored in either half to give the Blues as first leg advantage in their Europa League qualifier against FK Sutjeska, who had taken an early lead in Podgorica.

“It’s brilliant playing for your local team and scoring on big nights like this,” Millar told the Linfield website after the game. “It was amazing when I saw the ball hit the net, it was a very proud moment, my first two goals in the Europa League came on the same night.

“I saw Shayne (Lavery)turning and the manager always tells me to gamble at the back post, and it’s paid off tonight.

“The second was an inch perfect pass from Bastien (Hery), that’s what you get from him, he’s a quality player. I saw the keeper coming off his line so I had to dink him.

“It’s a big result for the boys. We went 1-0 down, but we all dug in. I think we all thought we could go under, but we stuck together as we have been doing.

“It’s great character from the boys to come back and win 2-1.”

Boss David Healy was full of praise for his players.

“I’m immensely proud, the players left everything out on the pitch,” he said.

“Credit to the players we changed things a little bit after conceding the early goal.

“They stuck to the game plan and task so well.

“It’s half time in the tie but it’s where we want to be in the tie.”

The second leg of the tie will be played at Windsor Park next Tuesday.