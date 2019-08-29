Linfield's fantastic European run comes to an end against Qarabag

There was Europa League heartache for Linfield as they slipped out of the competition following a 2-1 defeat away to Qarabag.

Jaime Romero's sixth minute strike did the damage as he slotted past Ferguson at his near post after a slick move by the hosts.

Linfield pushed hard to get back into the game, but they were punished right at the death Zoubir beat the offside trap before rounding Ferguson and slotting into the empty net.

But as they have done on this incredible run the Blues kept going and they deservedly pulled a goal back deep into stoppage time as the impressive Shayne Lavery fired home.

It came too late for David Healy's men, but they can take massive credit for their performance, not just in this round, but in their entire European adventure this season.