Linfield’s Jimmy Callacher named NIFWA Player of the Month for January

Jimmy Callacher has been named Player of the Month for January by the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association.

The Linfield defender excelled in January helping the Blues to seven victories, as they got the better of Ards, Ballyclare Comrades, Ballymena United, Warrenpoint Town, Crusaders, Newry City and Glentoran. He also registered two goals, scoring a brace against Ards on New Year’s Day.

It’s the second time Callacher has won the prestigious award.

Callacher said, “I would like to thank NIFWA for selecting me. It’s an honour to win this award.

“I’d also like to thank manager David Healy and all my team-mates. Any one of them could have won it.”

NIFWA Chairman Keith Bailie said: “Linfield were sensational in January and Jimmy was a major part in the success. He is well established as one of the best defenders in the league.”

Callacher’s Linfield colleague Jordan Stewart was runner-up, with Ballymena United forward Adam Lecky third.