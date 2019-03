Striker Jordan Stewart was quick to point out that no one in the Linfield changing room was talking about winning the title.

The former Glentoran man, who broke the deadlock in stunning fashion against Institute on Saturday, stated the Blues are only focusing on their next game, as they close in on clinching the Danske Bank Premiership title.

Stewart said David Healy's side had to be patient and work hard to overcome a battling Stute side, who frustrated the home side up until his opener.