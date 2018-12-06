Linfield show interest in Ballymena United striker Jonathan McMurray

Ballymena United have confirmed that Linfield have shown interest in transfer listed Jonathan McMurray.

The striker has been transfer listed by the Sky Blues and now it seems Linfield manager David Healy has expressed an interest in bringing him to Windsor Park.

In a post on the club’s Facebook page the club said: “Finally, with regards Jonathan McMurray, and in the interests of keeping our supporters informed of the situation, the club have received a letter from Linfield advising of their intention to approach Jonathan with a view to negotiating a contract with him.”