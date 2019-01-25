Linfield sign Czech striker on loan

Linfield have signed Czech striker Marek Cervenka on loan from FK Teplice until the end of the season.

The signing of the 26-year-old is subject to international clearance so he may not be available for Monday’s game against Glentoran at Windsor Park.

Linfield manager David Healy said: “Marek will strengthen our squad and increase our striking options as we look ahead to a number of huge games in the coming weeks.

“His signing will increase the competition for places within the squad and he’s keen to impress and show his quality during his time with us.”