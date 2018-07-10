Linfield sign Daniel Kearns as David Healy looks to strengthen squad

Linfield have signed Daniel Kearns on a two-year contract.

The former Glenavon, Dundalk and Sligo Rovers striker has made the switch to the Blues from Limerick FC.

And the striker - who is from Belfast - is delighted to be going to Windsor Park.

“It’s a good move for me to come home to Belfast. I’m really looking forward to working with David Healy who was a top striker in his day,” said Kearns.

“My aim is to enjoy my football and I want to score goals, win football matches and win trophies and I believe I can do that here.

“I know there’s a lot of pressure on the players at this club, as the demands and the expectations are so great but the pressure will bring out the best of me and I’m used to handling pressure at my previous clubs.”

And Blues chief Healy is sure Kearns will bring quailty to his squad.

“Daniel has good pedigree and he’s an experienced forward player, having played for a number of full time club.

“We are well aware of his ability and he will give us really good options up front, so I’m really excited about getting started to work with him.

“He’s bright and clever and we want to get him scoring goals to get us challenging again.

“We are continuing to look for the right players to bring in who will strengthen our squad in advance of the start of the new season.

“One thing I want to point out is that I won’t be rushed into signings just for the sake of them but rather, we are carefully monitoring and targeting certain players who we feel could make a difference for us in several key positions.”