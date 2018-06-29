Linfield snap up striker Daniel Reynolds

Linfield have confirmed the signing of Daniel reynolds from Cliftonville.

The 19-year-old makes the switch to Windsor Park from Solitude with Blues boss David Healy believing he is a player with apromising future.

“Supporters may be aware of Daniel as he scored against us for Cliftonville in the final home league game of the season,” Healy told the Linfield website.

“He’s a promising young player and certainly one for the future and I’m looking forward to working with him and hopefully watching him progress.”

Reynolds has signed an amateur contract with Linfield