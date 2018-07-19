Linfield swoop to sign striker Michael O’Connor

Linfield manager David Healy is delighted to have signed Michael O’Connor.

The striker was on form as a trialist as he scored two against Waterford in a friendly and Healy says he is glad to have him on baord.

“I’m delighted to advise our supporters that 19 year old striker Michael O’Connor has agreed a one year contract with the club which will be subject to the usual international clearance procedures.

“He’s an exciting prospect who already has considerable pedigree having played for Shamrock Rovers, Finn Harps on loan and his home town club Dundalk where he has won winners medals and featured in the Champions League.

“He’s really keen to get started and I’m looking forward to working with him in training.

“He’s a confident lad who will add to our firepower upfront and I just know our supporters will welcome him to the club.

“Michael has undergone his medical and it’s nice to be able to introduce him properly to everyone at the club,” added Healy.