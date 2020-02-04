Linfield track record following defeat offers cause for optimism

Linfield can draw on past progress tonight in pursuit of a return to top spot.

The defending Danske Bank Premiership champions trail current leaders Glentoran by two points before the visit of Dungannon Swifts to Windsor Park - one week on from a 3-1 loss to Larne.

However, preparations to get back on track can take comfort from the fact that Linfield have bounced back from the previous five defeats suffered across the league campaign with wins on four occasions plus a draw in the next Premiership test.

“We are still in or around it and other teams will be asking the question how given our dips in form,” said Healy on the club’s official website. “We’ve inconsistently dropped points and we’ve bounced back from a defeat before, I’m sure there will be twists and turns.

“We need to be better and improve and, hopefully, come the end of the season when the trophies are being handed out we will be in the mix of it.

“We’ve got to remain together and hopefully the level of our performances and work-rate will improve and we can get better results going forward.”