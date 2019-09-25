Linfield win Danske Bank Women’s Premiership for fourth successive season

Linfield have won the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership for the fourth successive season, pipping Sion Swifts to the title on goal difference.

The Blues needed to win at Derry City by seven goals or more on Wednesday night but comfortably surpassed the target - running out 10-0 victors at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Captain Kirsty McGuinness was once again the main source of the goals for the champions - netting five times to bring her personal tally for the league season up to 32 strikes in just 21 matches.

Rebecca Bassett also hit a hat-trick for the rampant Blues with Rebecca McKenna and Chloe McCarron also on target for the champions.

It was a night of frustration for Sion Swifts - who did not play this week - who missed out on their first ever top-flight title by just four goals following a wonderful campaign.

Derry - who had two red cards on the night - will retain their Premiership status next season as Comber Rec were relegated following a 3-0 home defeat against Crusaders.

Winky Kerr’s side needed at least a point to regain their top-flight status in their inaugural season at this level, with the Crues ended their campaign in fifth place but with three successive victories.

Mairead McCann got the first two of the night for the North Belfast side with Faith Johnston also on target, while Nadine Murphy brought her 25-season career with the club to an end.

Glentoran ran out 7-1 victors at Cliftonville - the Glens won all three domestic cup competitions this season but end the campaign in third place in the Premiership.

Sam Kelly netted a hat-trick for the Glens with striker Rachel Rogan adding another two - ensuring she finishes the campaign as second top goalscorer in the league with 18 - while Emma McMaster and Yasmin White were among the other scorers.