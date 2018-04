The much-anticipated clash between Crusaders and Coleraine at Seaview on Tuesday night was an enthralling encounter.

However we're still left wondering where the Gibson Cup will end up come April 28th.

It was an epic tussle between Crusaders and Coleraine on Tuesday night.

There's certain to be a few more twists and turns along the way for the top two.

Both Stephen Baxter and Oran Kearney enjoyed the tussle at Seaview.

Listen to what they had to say post-match.