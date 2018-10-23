LIVE Premier League Transfer Rumour Blog: Long-term Liverpool target joining Bayern Munich | Highly rated Serie A defender linked with move to Manchester United and Manchester City | Chelsea keeping tabs on Milan centre back
Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can
Waiting for Video...
Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter
Man United and Man City have been put on red alert by one Inter Milan star, while Liverpool target Nabil Fekir impresses German scouts.
Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.