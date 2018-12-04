Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp accepts he was wrong

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has accepted his Football Association misconduct charge for running on the pitch after conceding it was a mistake.

The German raced into the centre circle to celebrate with goalkeeper Alisson Becker when Divock Origi scored a winner in the sixth minute of added time against Everton at Anfield on Sunday.

He immediately apologised to Toffees boss Marco Silva afterwards but an FA charge was inevitable and Klopp, who has been fined £8,000, has no issue with that.

“Absolutely OK, to be honest. I couldn’t avoid it obviously, but that’s what the rules are for, and if you break rules you have to be fined for it,” he said.

“That’s what happened, no problem with that, it’s completely normal.

“The last time I did it was around 14 years ago. I’m not that quick any more. It will be fine.”

Asked whether he would do it again, considering the circumstances and emotion of a Merseyside derby, he added: “Not in the next 14 years!

“I didn’t want to do it and I can say it won’t happen again. It was not on my radar that it was still possible.

“We make mistakes, but usually I learn from it. At least over a long period.

“It’s not a massive mistake. If there was no rule against it we, as managers, would constantly celebrate on the pitch and you would say ‘that’s nice’ (and) the whole bench would run there. I don’t think anybody thought it’s massively wrong or whatever, not even the ref, they were probably surprised themselves.

“There’s nothing to say actually. It’s a fine, I pay it. Let’s carry on.”

Klopp’s side are back in action again at Burnley on Wednesday.

Three of their previous six matches settled by one goal and their last meeting - on January 1 - won by Ragnar Klavan’s added-time strike.

“It was brilliant in the dressing room after the game (on Sunday) but can you carry it for two or three days? The whole season is still there.”