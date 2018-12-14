Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp content with Reds defence

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to make a move during the January transfer window after insisting he his current defensive problems are not a crisis.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold (foot) and Joel Matip (broken collarbone) this week joined Joe Gomez (fractured leg) on the injury list.

The time they will be out will vary but the former two are likely to be sidelined for about five weeks, taking Klopp to the middle of next month.

Midfielder James Milner played at right-back recently and Nathaniel Clyne has returned to the fitness, although just 90 minutes of action in one EFL Cup game this season and six appearances in the last season and a half means he will have to be managed carefully.

Klopp admits he may have to get creative but that is unlikely to involve spending in January.

“A crisis is if you feel it is a crisis. With Trent, it’s not as serious as with the other two boys, but of course it’s not top class news, that’s clear,” he said.

“Our situation is like this: if you would have asked me two weeks before if we were doing anything in the transfer window I would have said probably not.

“Now we have two centre-halves left. Will we do something? Not really likely because they are not out for (long).”

A back problem restricted Clyne to just five appearances in final two months of last season and his injury issues have continued into the current campaign but his return to full training is timely.

“Is he ready for 90 minutes? I don’t know. But is he ready? Yes,” added Klopp.

“Clyne is a very experienced player. Is it perfect? No. But is he experienced enough to do it? Yes, 100 per cent. We have other options so we will not push Clyney after not the longest spell of training. As long as we have options everything is fine. If we don’t have the obvious option any more then we need to be creative.”