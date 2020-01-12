Liverpool eye £135.5m global star as Manchester United to set to battle David Beckham over signing - Premier League gossip

The January transfer window is hotting up, with a host of Premier League clubs - including Manchester United and Liverpool - eyeing deals.

Here's all of the latest top-tier transfer gossip, rumour and news from around the web as Jurgen Klopp eyes a MASSIVE deal and Manchester United rival David Beckham's Inter Miami:

Sheffield United are monitoring Ipswich Town's 21-year-old English central defender Luke Woolfenden, with the club prioritising the signing of two centre-backs. (Sheffield Star)

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are keen on a January move for Le Havre forward Tino Kadewere, with Norwich City and Tottenham also interested in the 24-year-old Zimbabwe striker. (Football Insider)

Crystal Palace's English striker Connor Wickham, 26, is set to join Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on loan following the arrival of Turkey forward Cenk Tosun, 28, at Selhurst Park. (Mail on Sunday)

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte says he tried to sign AC Milan's 38-year-old Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was at Manchester United at the time, during his time as Chelsea boss. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United are competing with former midfielder David Beckham and his MLS side Inter Miami for Boca Juniors and Argentina Under-20 midfielder Agustin Almendra, 19. (Star on Sunday)

West Ham boss David Moyes wants to add former Everton defender Alan Stubbs to his coaching team. (Star on Sunday)

Steve Bruce says Dwight Gayle is going nowhere in this month’s transfer window. (Shields Gazette)

Chelsea have launched a £50m move for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk. The club will not stand in his way of moving to a club of Chelsea’s stature, according to reports. (The Sunday Times)

Burnley eyeing £7m Josh Brownhill move after talks with Bristol City while they also target Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher. (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United have submitted a £12.5 million bid for Birmingham City’s 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham. (The Mirror)

Liverpool have been linked with the Frenchman for forever and a day. Barcelona signed Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for £135.5m. (Liverpool Echo)