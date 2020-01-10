Liverpool eye cut-price deal for £34m attacker, Manchester United consider club-record transfer, West Ham pip Red Devils to signing

It’s day 10 of the transfer window where Premier League clubs continue to be linked with a host of deals.

Below, we round-up the latest top-flight rumours from around the web:

RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman will undergo his Newcastle United medical by the end of the week after the Magpies agreed a loan with an option to buy. (Football Insider)

Manchester United are considering a club-record bid for Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, who is rated at a staggering £100million. (Calciomercato)

Villarreal are open to selling Liverpool target Samuel Chukwueze for £34million, despite his holding a £53.5m release clause. (FootMercato)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will plead with the Gunners hierarchy to allow him to sign a midfielder in January, despite Granit Xhaka staying put. (The Athletic)

Barcelona are preparing to battle Arteta's Gunners for the signature of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, (Daily Express)

Chelsea are willing to pay £17million to bring FC Metz striker Habib Diallo to Stamford Bridge this month. (The Star)

Tottenham have been joined by Chelsea in the race for Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar. Both clubs want a loan deal until the end of the season. (Telegraph)

Jose Mourinho has identified ex-Celtic and current Lyon striker Moussa Dembele as a possible replacement for injured Harry Kane. (Goal)

Championship duo Leeds United and West Brom want to sign Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick with the latter ready to offer the better financial package. (Football Insider)

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart has held talks with MLS side Minnesota United over a January exit. (MLSSoccer)

Brighton are rivalling Wolves for RB Leipzig's £17m-rated forward Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian will be allowed to leave for that price this month. (Sky Sports)

West Ham boss David Moyes is keen on a third reunion with Marouane Fellaini as he looks to tempt him away from Shandong Luneng. (Sky Sports)

Moyes has already agreed a deal in principle to bring Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes ahead of Manchester United on an 18-month loan. (Daily Mail)