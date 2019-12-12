Liverpool line up huge £200m transfer, Ancelotti linked with two Premier League jobs, and more

Liverpool feature heavily in today's Premier League rumours.

Liverpool have reportedly been 'sounding out' Brazilian star Neymar ahead of a potential transfer.

Neymar would cost in the region of £200m, and is considered one of the most talented forwards in the world.

The Daily Mirror report that Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been in contact with Neymar's agent ahead of a potential move.

Barcelona were linked with a move to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp in the summer, yet the Brazilian stayed in Paris.

The rest of today's headlines:

Arsenal are interested in speaking to Carlo Ancelloti in regards to their vacant manager role, after the Italian was sacked from Napoli, despite a 4-0 win in the Champions League. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, other reports claim that Ancelloti is NOT on the radar of Arsenal. (The Athletic)

Some believe that Goodison Park is a more likely destination for Ancelloti than The Emirates, as he is said to be the top choice to replace Marco Silva. (The Telegraph)

Manchester City may focus their search for a defender on Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti, who has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp. (L’Equipe)

Former Manchester United and Inter Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make a shock return to the Premier League - the Swede has reportedly been offered a bumper contract by Everton. (Daily Express)

In-form Wolves striker Raul Jimenez apparently fancies a move to La Liga, and would like to play for a bigger club. (Daily Mail)