Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looking forward to meeting Cardiff boss Neil Warnock

Jurgen Klopp has laughed off Neil Warnock’s claim that Cardiff will have a “virtually impossible” task at Liverpool on Saturday and stressed how much he is looking forward to meeting the Bluebirds boss.

Liverpool are currently unbeaten and second in the Premier League, level on points with leaders Manchester City, and on Wednesday they beat Red Star Belgrade 4-0 at Anfield in the Champions League.

Cardiff, meanwhile, are 17th with five points from nine games, having secured their first win of the season last weekend when they beat Fulham 4-2 at home.

Warnock said yesterday of the challenge for his men at Anfield: “It’s massive. It’s virtually impossible for any team in the current game.”

When that was then put to Klopp at his pre-match press conference, the Reds manager laughed and said: “I am really looking forward to meeting him. I heard a lot about him, and he’s obviously vocal-wise very talented.

“It will be a big pleasure to meet him - not sure during the 90 minutes, but before and after I’m sure.

“It would be so cool if that’s the truth, but it’s not and they will try everything.

“He is one of the most experienced managers in the world of football, and so successful in the past - it’s unbelievable.

“We are aware of the quality of Cardiff. Cardiff and Neil Warnock are famous for the way he plays. Last week gave them for sure a big boost, 100 per cent, but before that they were not bad.

“They deserve all our respect and they will get it.”

Klopp added of Warnock: “He looks like a character, a very, very emotional and lively person.

“I watched a lot of the final period of the Championship last year, and it was impressive how they did it (got promoted).

“From all the big English active managers, he’s the last one I have to meet. I’m looking forward to it.”

Klopp was also asked about it being reported that Liverpool have opened talks with defender Joe Gomez’s representatives about a new contract.

“Joe is a very important part of the squad and it’s so nice to see.”